Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 4,871 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Polaris were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

