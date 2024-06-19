Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $217.81 and a one year high of $509.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

