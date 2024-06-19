Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

