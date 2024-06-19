Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

