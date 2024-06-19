Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Raised by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

