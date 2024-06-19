Kevin Flynn Purchases 33,083 Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,527.64).
Ecora Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.38. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.40 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
