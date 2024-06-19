Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 2.6 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.