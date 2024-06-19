KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

