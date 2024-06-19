Kohl’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 33,502 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 18,056 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

