Kolibri Global Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%.

Shares of TSE KEI opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$163.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$6.67.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

