La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $38.74. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 488,607 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.25.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

