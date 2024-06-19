Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

