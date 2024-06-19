LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.83

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $13.80. LCNB shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 25,727 shares trading hands.

LCNB Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,035 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 503,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

