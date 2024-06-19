Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $12.53. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 37,265 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEE

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lee Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.