Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

HIMS opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,476.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,687 shares of company stock worth $15,057,669. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

