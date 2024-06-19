Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued on Sunday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.06) EPS.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09).

Several other research firms have also commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

