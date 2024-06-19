Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287.80 ($3.66).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.93.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15), for a total value of £55,222.16 ($70,167.93). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

