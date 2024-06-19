Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287.80 ($3.66).
In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 22,267 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.15), for a total value of £55,222.16 ($70,167.93). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
