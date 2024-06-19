Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.43. Lemonade shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 132,288 shares.

Specifically, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Lemonade Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lemonade by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 106.1% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lemonade by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

