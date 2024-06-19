Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 949.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.86.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.