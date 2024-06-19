Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $156.51, but opened at $150.69. Lennar shares last traded at $153.07, with a volume of 718,373 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Lennar Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.86.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

