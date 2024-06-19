Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 2.7 %

FINMY stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

