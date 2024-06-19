Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 2.7 %
FINMY stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.
Leonardo Company Profile
