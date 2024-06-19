Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

