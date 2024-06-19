Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY24 guidance at $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.170-1.270 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

