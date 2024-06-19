Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.53. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 86,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,356 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

