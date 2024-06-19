Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott Buys 30,000 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.45 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$28.88.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.