Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott Buys 30,000 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.45 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$28.88.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.