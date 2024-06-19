Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 489 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 489 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $11,669,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $446.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.81.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.