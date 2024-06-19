Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

