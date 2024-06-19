Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.33.

LOW stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

