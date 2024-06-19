LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.60

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.99. LTC Properties shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 133,383 shares trading hands.
LTC Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.