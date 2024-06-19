Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $11.48. Luxfer shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 96,820 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

Luxfer Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.