LXP Industrial Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of -2,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.