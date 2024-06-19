Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.

Management Consulting Group Stock Down 30.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

About Management Consulting Group

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

