Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.31. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTEX
Mannatech Stock Down 8.4 %
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.