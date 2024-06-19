Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.31. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

