Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.57. Marchex shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 17,290 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marchex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marchex

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.