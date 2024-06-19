Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,558.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,558.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,490.04. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

