Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

