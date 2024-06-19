Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,368.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $6,853,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

