McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears Sells 2,503 Shares

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $24,529.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 751 shares in the company, valued at $7,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUX

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.