McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears Sells 2,503 Shares

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $24,529.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 751 shares in the company, valued at $7,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MUX
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.