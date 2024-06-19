McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

About McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

