Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.26 and last traded at $79.63. 843,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,213,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

