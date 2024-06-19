Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $13,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of U opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

