Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

