MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,421.17 and last traded at $1,450.00. Approximately 367,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,891,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,428.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,072.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

