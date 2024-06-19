Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.