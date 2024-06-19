Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

MIRM stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.