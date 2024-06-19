Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $27.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 385,525 shares trading hands.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

