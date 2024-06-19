Modus Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,696,000. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

