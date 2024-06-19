M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,866,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,694,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,980,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

