M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

