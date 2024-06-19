M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.